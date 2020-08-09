Overview of Dr. Mark Gillespie, MD

Dr. Mark Gillespie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Gillespie works at Heartland Cares Inc. in Paducah, KY with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.