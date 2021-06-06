Dr. Mark Gilligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gilligan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Gilligan, MD
Dr. Mark Gilligan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School|Brown Medical School|Brown University School of Medicine|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University|Brown University School of Medicine|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Gilligan works at
Dr. Gilligan's Office Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lahey Medical Center, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (781) 744-2533
-
3
Lahey Health Primary Care, Lynnfield1350 Market St, Lynnfield, MA 01940 Directions (978) 927-3040
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilligan?
needed a cortizone shot, Dr. Gilligan was kind, professional and explained everything
About Dr. Mark Gilligan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1811922917
Education & Certifications
- U Ma Med Ctr|U Ma Med Ctr|Umass Med Center|Umass Medical Center, Fellow:Sports Medicine|University Of Massachusetts Boston|Umass Med Center|Umass Medical Center, Fellow:Sports Medicine|University Of Massachusetts Boston
- State University Of New York At Stonybrook|State University Of New York At Stonybrook|SUNY at Stony Brook|U Ma Mem Hlthcare-Univ Campus, Sports Medicine-Orthopedic Surgery Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Orthopedic Surgery U Ma Mem Hlthcare-Univ Campus,
- University Of Massachusetts Boston
- Brown Medical School|Brown Medical School|Brown University School of Medicine|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University|Brown University School of Medicine|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilligan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilligan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilligan works at
Dr. Gilligan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilligan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gilligan speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilligan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilligan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.