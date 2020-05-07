Dr. Mark Ginkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ginkel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Ginkel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from St Louis University and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ginkel works at
Locations
Midcoast Cardiovascular Associates220 S Palisade Dr Ste 101, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 354-0112
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ginkel showed genuine concern for my heart issues. He was the first medical person to advise of my heart's condition (the original medical facility which took the various tests, did not explain much at all; except told me to ask my heart doctor (app't was 3 weeks away).
About Dr. Mark Ginkel, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine Med Center
- St Louis University
- Cardiology
Dr. Ginkel works at
