Dr. Mark Giovanini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Giovanini, MD
Dr. Mark Giovanini, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Giovanini works at
Dr. Giovanini's Office Locations
Neuromicrospine9400 University Pkwy, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 934-7545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
iPerformance Center151 W Main St Ste 105, Pensacola, FL 32502 Directions (850) 460-2024
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a RN and after an injury, I required a cervical fusion to stop the neuropathy and pain. Frequently I actually care for these patients in the clinical field so it was enlightening to be a patient. After physical therapy failed, the decision was made to have surgery. Within a week, I was able to feel the towel in my hands again, and improvements have been made daily. After one month, my incision is barely noticeable. I am now released to go back to work. I sincerely want to thank Dr. Gio and his team for their care, competence, and compassion. Thank you!
About Dr. Mark Giovanini, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104833524
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Oregon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giovanini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giovanini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giovanini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giovanini works at
Dr. Giovanini has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giovanini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Giovanini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giovanini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giovanini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giovanini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.