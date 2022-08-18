See All Neurosurgeons in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Mark Giovanini, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (113)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Giovanini, MD

Dr. Mark Giovanini, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.

Dr. Giovanini works at Neuromicrospine in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giovanini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neuromicrospine
    9400 University Pkwy, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 934-7545
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    iPerformance Center
    151 W Main St Ste 105, Pensacola, FL 32502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 460-2024

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Aug 18, 2022
    I am a RN and after an injury, I required a cervical fusion to stop the neuropathy and pain. Frequently I actually care for these patients in the clinical field so it was enlightening to be a patient. After physical therapy failed, the decision was made to have surgery. Within a week, I was able to feel the towel in my hands again, and improvements have been made daily. After one month, my incision is barely noticeable. I am now released to go back to work. I sincerely want to thank Dr. Gio and his team for their care, competence, and compassion. Thank you!
    Michael Riffee RN, BSN — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Giovanini, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104833524
    Education & Certifications

    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    • University of Oregon
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Giovanini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giovanini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giovanini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giovanini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giovanini works at Neuromicrospine in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Giovanini’s profile.

    Dr. Giovanini has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giovanini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Giovanini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giovanini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giovanini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giovanini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

