Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Gittins, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
OrthoNeuro New Albany5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 890-6555Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoNeuro Pickerington1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Coshocton Regional Medical Center
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gittins came highly recommended. It was easy to get an appointment & he was very proficient. He knew what needed to be performed and did it professionally. I trust him & his team.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1598749699
Education & Certifications
- Doctor's Hospital North
- Doctor's Hospital
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
