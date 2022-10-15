Dr. Mark Glasgold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasgold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Glasgold, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Glasgold, MD
Dr. Mark Glasgold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Glasgold works at
Dr. Glasgold's Office Locations
-
1
Glasgold Group Plastic Surgery4390 US Highway 1 Ste 100, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (848) 272-9543Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glasgold?
Well I live in NYC and usually Everything is done in the city. Met up with a acquaintance who looked phenomenal, I asked what’s changed he told me the best cosmetic surgeon is Dr. Mark at the Glasgold group. He then told me New Jersey I pondered a bit and made the appointment. My facelift was impeccable, I had fillers as well as fat transfers. So pleased I am going back for more. Dr Marc Glasgold is a perfectionist with a great compassion and truly knows how to inform you!!!
About Dr. Mark Glasgold, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1487729034
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery|American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery|American College Of Surgeons
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glasgold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glasgold accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Glasgold using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Glasgold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glasgold works at
Dr. Glasgold speaks Russian and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasgold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasgold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glasgold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glasgold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.