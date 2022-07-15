See All General Dentists in Dallas, TX
Overview

Dr. Mark Glover, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with American Board of Periodontology|D Magazine Best Dentists in Dallas|D Magazine/ Best Dentist in Dallas|D Magazine/ Best Dentists in Dallas|D Magazine/Best Dentists in Dallas|Dallas County Dental Society|Southwest Society of Periodontists|Texas Monthl

Dr. Glover works at Mark E. Glover, DDS, MSD, PC in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark E. Glover, DDS, MSD, PC
    8226 Douglas Ave Ste 601, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 247-1252
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 180 ratings
Patient Ratings (180)
5 Star
(170)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

Jul 15, 2022
Dr Glover is an excellent Dentist and individual. He truly cares about your you and your teeth and treats you with such respect. He tries his best to save the teeth he can, and always gives me options for treatment. I would recommend Dr Glover for anyone. He is the best Periodontist I have met, and I have been to quite a few. Thank you for your work Dr.
steven — Jul 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Glover, DDS
About Dr. Mark Glover, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1215057989
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  American Board of Periodontology|D Magazine Best Dentists in Dallas|D Magazine/ Best Dentist in Dallas|D Magazine/ Best Dentists in Dallas|D Magazine/Best Dentists in Dallas|Dallas County Dental Society|Southwest Society of Periodontists|Texas Monthl
Fellowship

