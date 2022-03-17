See All General Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. Mark Glover, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Memphis, TN
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Glover, MD

Dr. Mark Glover, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Northwest.

Dr. Glover works at Medical Outpatient Center in Memphis, TN with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Glover's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Quick Care Medical Station-med Plex
    880 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 515-3150
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:45pm
  2. 2
    Austin Surgeons, PLLC
    3901 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 467-7151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest

Umbilical Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Incisional Hernia

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 17, 2022
    Dr. Glover is very thorough. I appreciate the extra time he takes to ensure excellent care. He is awesome! I was a medical rep for over 16 years and I have worked with many doctors. Dr. Glover is exceptional and I had complete confidence in him as my surgeon. He repaired two hernias without mesh and he removed my appendix. I had very minimal discomfort after and my incisions were very small and have healed beautifully! Dr. Glover comes with my highest recommendation.
    Jen Herlevi — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Glover, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740414267
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Endosurgery Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Technical University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Glover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glover has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Glover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

