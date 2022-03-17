Dr. Mark Glover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Glover, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Northwest.
Quick Care Medical Station-med Plex880 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 515-3150Wednesday10:00am - 4:45pm
Austin Surgeons, PLLC3901 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 467-7151
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Glover is very thorough. I appreciate the extra time he takes to ensure excellent care. He is awesome! I was a medical rep for over 16 years and I have worked with many doctors. Dr. Glover is exceptional and I had complete confidence in him as my surgeon. He repaired two hernias without mesh and he removed my appendix. I had very minimal discomfort after and my incisions were very small and have healed beautifully! Dr. Glover comes with my highest recommendation.
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1740414267
- Texas Endosurgery Inst
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Texas Technical University
- General Surgery
Dr. Glover has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Glover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.