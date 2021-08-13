Overview

Dr. Mark Godfrey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance.



Dr. Godfrey works at USMD North Fort Worth Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.