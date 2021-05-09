See All Cardiologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Mark Goldberg, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Goldberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from Univ of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey-School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Goldberg works at Consultants in Cardiology P A in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Consultants in Cardiology
    741 Northfield Ave Ste 203, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 467-1544
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 09, 2021
    I've been a patient for several years now; fortunately I've not had a serious cardiac event. Dr. Goldberg's excellent bedside manner, sense of humor and serious interest in his patients' health, along with his competency, keep me a happy and satisfied client.
    David Brown — May 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Goldberg, MD
    About Dr. Mark Goldberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1114914389
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    Internship
    • Umdnj University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ of Medicine &amp; Dentistry of New Jersey-School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg works at Consultants in Cardiology P A in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Goldberg’s profile.

    Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

