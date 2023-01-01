Dr. Mark Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Goldberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
1
Camp Lowell Cardiology4790 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 319-5922
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 79 year old male recently relocated from Florida. Naturally, I was concerned at my age to move 2100 miles to a city where I had zero medical contacts--yet wanted to continue playing singles at a national level . I am lucky to have been accepted as a patient by Dr. Goldberg. In succession, I had a stress echocardiogram, an aorta ultrasound and then wore a heart monitor for a week. I was impressed with many aspects of Dr. Goldberg's practice, 1. The purpose of each test was explained cogently by Dr G. , as were the results; 2. All 3 tests were conducted within the doctor's office, except for one phase of the heart monitoring. I appreciated this accommodation. When I had a question over a holiday weekend, Dr G promptly called me back. 3. The first 2 tests depended on a symbiotic 30 year working relationship btwn. the doctor and his skilled assistant , who was cordial, and confidence building. I am confident that Dr G will help me realize my tennis and health goals.
About Dr. Mark Goldberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1700804366
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- University Of Az College Of Med
- MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV
- University Of Georgia
- Cardiology
