Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD
Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations
Hematology Oncology Consultants23101 Sherman Pl Ste 410, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 587-9380
Cedars-sinai Maternal Fetal Medicine - Tarzana18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 300, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 587-9380Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mark Golstein I the best oncologist I have had for years. Had a bout with breast cancer twice . First time in Las Vegas and the oncologist was great, but Mark Goldstein beats him with the care he has given me over the years
About Dr. Mark Goldstein, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.