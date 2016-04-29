Dr. Mark Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Mark Gonzalez, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
University Illinois Orthopedics1801 W Taylor St Ste 2A, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-1300
Chicago-Millennium Park Physician Offices150 N Michigan Ave Ste 1400, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 444-1145Monday8:00am - 11:45am
- 3 835 S Wolcott Ave Rm E270, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-1300
University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System1740 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (866) 600-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
the top of the top doctor. the best doctor brought my hand to normal condition.
About Dr. Mark Gonzalez, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1104837475
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.