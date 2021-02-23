Overview of Dr. Mark Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Mark Gonzalez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bowie, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Med Star Eye Institute in Bowie, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.