Dr. Mark Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Mark Gonzalez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bowie, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Capital Eye Physicians & Surgeons LLC4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste B128, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 464-1192
Washington Hospital Center Corporation110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-7000Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Medstar Eye Institute-silver Spring8630 Fenton St Ste 7, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 565-0222
Medstar Health At Leisure World Blvd3305 N Leisure World Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 809-6305
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gonzalez explain procedures and his findings very well! Office staff pleasant and accommodating. Great Covid precautions.
About Dr. Mark Gonzalez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
