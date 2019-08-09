Overview

Dr. Mark Goodstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and Hudson Regional Hospital.



Dr. Goodstein works at Interventional Pain Management in Bronx, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY, White Plains, NY, Brooklyn, NY, Corona, NY, New York, NY, Secaucus, NJ and Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.