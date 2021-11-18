Dr. Mark Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Gordon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with LAC + USC Medical Center.
Locations
Millennium Health Group - Encino16661 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 990-1166
Hospital Affiliations
- LAC + USC Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Guardian
Ratings & Reviews
Having Dr. Gordon as my doctor was a game changer. Brilliant!
About Dr. Mark Gordon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English, German, Hebrew, Italian, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish
- 1306987946
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Covenant Hosp/Rush
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Loyola U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon speaks German, Hebrew, Italian, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
