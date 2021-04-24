See All General Surgeons in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Mark Gordon, MD

General Surgery
2.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Gordon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Gordon works at Mark W Gordon, MD, PA in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark W Gordon, MD, PA
    2301 N University Dr Ste 203, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 964-1490
  2. 2
    Mark W Gordon, MD
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste G154, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 822-4515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 24, 2021
    From the time you enter the office (which is very clean) you will be greeted with warmth and treated with respect. DR. Gordon, Cindy and the team are very professional . They are happy to answer any question and I never felt as if I was rushed. Dr. Gordon explains all sides of the proposed treatment and was thorough in questioning me to confirm that his diagnosis and treatment plan were consistent with my issue. I would highly recommend Dr. Gordon.
    bt — Apr 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mark Gordon, MD
    About Dr. Mark Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467441618
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Downstate Med Center-Kings County Hospital
    Internship
    • Miami Jackson Meml Hospital|Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

