Overview

Dr. Mark Gordon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Mark W Gordon, MD, PA in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.