Dr. Mark Gorelik, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Gorelik, MD
Dr. Mark Gorelik, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in White Plains, NY.
Dr. Gorelik's Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway15 North Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Gorelik, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorelik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorelik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorelik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorelik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorelik.
