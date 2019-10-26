See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mark Graham, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (481)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Graham, MD

Dr. Mark Graham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Graham works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Graham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 551-8660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Osteoporosis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Anxiety
Osteoporosis
Smoking Cessation Counseling

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA) Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spherocytosis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100 Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelpathic Anemia Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 481 ratings
    Patient Ratings (481)
    5 Star
    (447)
    4 Star
    (30)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2019
    Dr Graham is an excellent internist. He is thorough and listened to all of my health issues. After going to a million docs who blew me off. I have not been well for 6 years. Dr. Graham has given me my life back! He was nice enough to coordinate my other appts at the location at the Navy Yard. Entire safe is friendly and helpful; nurses, front office. Wouldn’t go anywhere else!
    Janet Gaspari — Oct 26, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Mark Graham, MD
    About Dr. Mark Graham, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245258482
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Occupational Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graham works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Graham’s profile.

    481 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

