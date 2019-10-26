Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Graham, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Graham, MD
Dr. Mark Graham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions (215) 551-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graham?
Dr Graham is an excellent internist. He is thorough and listened to all of my health issues. After going to a million docs who blew me off. I have not been well for 6 years. Dr. Graham has given me my life back! He was nice enough to coordinate my other appts at the location at the Navy Yard. Entire safe is friendly and helpful; nurses, front office. Wouldn’t go anywhere else!
About Dr. Mark Graham, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1245258482
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Occupational Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham works at
481 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.