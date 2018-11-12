Dr. Mark Grand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Grand, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Grand, MD
Dr. Mark Grand, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Dr. Grand's Office Locations
Advantage Care Physicians447 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 858-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Grand, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grand speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grand.
