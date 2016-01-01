Dr. Mark Granick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Granick, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Granick, MD
Dr. Mark Granick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and University Hospital.
Dr. Granick's Office Locations
Office90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 520-7312
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Granick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1235239328
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- New England Deaconess Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Granick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Granick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Granick has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Granick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Granick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granick.
