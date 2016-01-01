Overview of Dr. Mark Granick, MD

Dr. Mark Granick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and University Hospital.



Dr. Granick works at Office in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.