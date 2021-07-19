Dr. Greathouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Greathouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Greathouse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waynesburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Wvu Medicine Waynesburg Clinic451 Murtha Dr, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Directions (304) 598-4478
South Allegheny Internal Medicine2000 Oxford Dr Ste 680, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 851-0279
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4478Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Clair Hospital
very thorough physician-care provided is excellent scheduling however is a problem- multiple tries to get appointments/ also on call service recommendations not always safe/I would have lost a family member if I had not gotten them to the ER when I did despite advice to wait until monday
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Greathouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greathouse has seen patients for Endocarditis, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greathouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Greathouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greathouse.
