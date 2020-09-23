Dr. Green has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Green, MD
Dr. Mark Green, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Mount Sinai School of Medicine Dept of Ophthalmology5 E 98th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-2542
Dept of Neurology710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr Greens for 12 years and I have to say he is one of the most caring, compassionate doctors I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet! You will never meet a more professional and empathetic Doctor!
About Dr. Mark Green, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.