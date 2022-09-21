Dr. Mark Greenbaum, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Greenbaum, DPM
Dr. Mark Greenbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Greenbaum works at
Advanced Family Foot Care1835 Savoy Dr Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (770) 279-2900
Northpointe Foot and Ankle Center63 Highway 515 E, Blairsville, GA 30512 Directions (706) 745-1500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greenbaum has been treating my family for the past 2 years, & he is a phenomenal doctor. He is compassionate, professional, & efficient. He explains procedures and diagnosis in easy to understand language & always takes plenty of time during our visits. Katey, his nurse, is very knowledgeable and available to answer medical questions also. We highly recommend Dr. Mark Greenbaum.
About Dr. Mark Greenbaum, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1750335428
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.