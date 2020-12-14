Overview of Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD

Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Greenberg works at Uap Keller Endo LLC in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Irving, TX and Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.