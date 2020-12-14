Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD
Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Uap Keller Endo LLC2040 W State Highway 114, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 410-4300
-
2
Professional Assistant Services PA400 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 330, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (817) 421-5000
-
3
All Star Orthopaedics- Southlake office910 E Southlake Blvd Ste 155, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 421-5000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
After dealing with a bad knee since high school I decided to have it replaced. I was worried that my days surfing were over. The last week of february 2020 I went in and had it replaced and then the virus hit. I went thru 12 weeks of rehab and then continued at home. September came around and I caught my first wave and the knee held up great. A month later I went to Costa Rica and surfed for 2 weeks and the knee worked really well. I would like to thank Dr. Greenberg and the whole staff for an atmosphere that truly does an amazing job. At 71 years old I'm still able to enjoy my passion of surfing. The knee feels great and look forward to many years of being pain free.
About Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1033104666
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Med Institute
- University Okla College Med
- Parkland Hospital University Tex Sw
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.