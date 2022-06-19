Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD
Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Med School Chicago Il and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Rheumatology2 Medical Park Rd Ste 501, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 540-1000
-
2
Mark H. Greenberg, MD1700 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 305, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-5001
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
I was his patient in Florida for almost 20 years. His is the very best doctor I ever had and still haven't found another doctor of his caliber!
About Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1992757405
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Ucla Center Health Scis
- Jewish Hospital|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University Med School Chicago Il
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Temporal Arteritis, Arthritis and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.