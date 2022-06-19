Overview of Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD

Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Med School Chicago Il and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Palmetto Health-USC Rheumatology in Columbia, SC with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Temporal Arteritis, Arthritis and Chondrocalcinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.