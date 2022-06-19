See All Rheumatologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (40)
Map Pin Small Columbia, SC
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD

Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Med School Chicago Il and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Palmetto Health-USC Rheumatology in Columbia, SC with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Temporal Arteritis, Arthritis and Chondrocalcinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Health-USC Rheumatology
    2 Medical Park Rd Ste 501, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 540-1000
  2. 2
    Mark H. Greenberg, MD
    1700 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 305, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-5001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Temporal Arteritis
Arthritis
Chondrocalcinosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Conditions Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?

    Jun 19, 2022
    I was his patient in Florida for almost 20 years. His is the very best doctor I ever had and still haven't found another doctor of his caliber!
    — Jun 19, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992757405
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Ucla Center Health Scis
    Internship
    • Jewish Hospital|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Med School Chicago Il
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
