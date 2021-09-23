Dr. Greenberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Greenberger, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Greenberger, MD
Dr. Mark Greenberger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Greenberger's Office Locations
Urology Group PC6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 767-8158
Aileen Gayoso MD Pllc401 Southcrest Cir Ste 103, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 767-8158
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Impressive doctor nurses, and full staff polite good customer service.
About Dr. Mark Greenberger, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
