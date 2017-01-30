See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Mark Greene, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (28)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Greene, MD

Dr. Mark Greene, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.

Dr. Greene works at GREENE MARK W MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greene's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Office
    525 Oak Centre Dr Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 653-4993
  2. 2
    Prestige Cosmetic Surgery PA
    18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 455, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 255-1764
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Acne
Age Spots
Breast Diseases
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Jan 30, 2017
My daughter decided to have a breast augmentation and did a lot of research before she went to Dr. Greene. His staff is amazing. Dr. Greene took so much time with her and made sure she was comfortable with her decision. She looks amazing! I'm next!
Kaley R in San Antonio,TX — Jan 30, 2017
Photo: Dr. Mark Greene, MD
About Dr. Mark Greene, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508824616
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Summa Health Systems Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Methodist Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Greene works at GREENE MARK W MD in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Greene’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

