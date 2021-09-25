Overview of Dr. Mark Greenstadt, MD

Dr. Mark Greenstadt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Greenstadt works at Mark A Greenstadt MD in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.