Dr. Mark Greenwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Greenwell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Choctaw Memorial Hospital, Paris Regional Medical Center and Titus Regional Medical Center.
The Centers for Kidney Care- Paris635 Stone Ave, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Choctaw Memorial Hospital
- Paris Regional Medical Center
- Titus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DR Greenwell has changed my life after years of having a very rare Kidney disease with little help from others. After a few years of urine and blood tests quarterly we have got my numbers on track and keeping me fairly stone free. It’s not a cheap or nice thing to deal with but he has made it the best it can be under the circumstances. I would recommend any one needing a DR of medicine for the Kidneys.
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1184681371
- University Of Tennessee Memphis
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Internal Medicine
