Dr. Mark Greenwell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Choctaw Memorial Hospital, Paris Regional Medical Center and Titus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Greenwell works at The Centers for Kidney Care (formerly Tyler Nephrology Associates) in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.