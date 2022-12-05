Overview of Dr. Mark Grenitz, MD

Dr. Mark Grenitz, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Grenitz works at Westside OB/GYN Group in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.