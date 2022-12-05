Dr. Mark Grenitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grenitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Grenitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Grenitz, MD
Dr. Mark Grenitz, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Grenitz works at
Dr. Grenitz's Office Locations
Westside OB/GYN Group220 SW 84th Ave Ste 105, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (754) 280-0778Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is the best GYN doctor I have ever seen. He makes you feel so comfortable and at ease. When he is performing the PAP test you do not feel any pain or discomfort. I alway dread going to see the GYN it’s so uncomfortable. This doctor by far is excellent at what he does. I give him 5 stars.
About Dr. Mark Grenitz, MD
- Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Reading Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
