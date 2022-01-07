Dr. Mark Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Griffin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Lincoln Endoscopy Center4545 R St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68503 Directions (402) 465-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Kearney Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor . He treats the patients with good care and he is an amazing doctor. yes, i would recommend Dr Griffin to Family and Friends.
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas Medical
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.