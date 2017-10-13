Dr. Mark Grimm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Grimm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Grimm, MD
Dr. Mark Grimm, MD is a Pulmonologist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lebanon, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy Saint Francis Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimm's Office Locations
- 1 3231 S National Ave Ste 240, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 885-0810
St Johns Ambulatory Surgery Center1229 E Seminole St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 888-5696
Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- Mercy Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grimm looked at me AND at the test results. He showed us the complete CT scan while explaining what he sees -- and doesn't see. I am certain that my lungs are in good hands with Dr. Grimm!
About Dr. Mark Grimm, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimm has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimm. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.