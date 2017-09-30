Overview of Dr. Mark Griswold, DO

Dr. Mark Griswold, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Griswold works at Mark L Griswold DO in Oro Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.