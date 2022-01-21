Dr. Mark Grogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Grogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Grogan, MD
Dr. Mark Grogan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Derby, CT. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Grogan works at
Dr. Grogan's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group130 Division St Fl 1, Derby, CT 06418 Directions (203) 732-7455
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Grogan is Knowledgeable, Personable and Takes the time needed to explain tests results and answer all questions you may have. Also the office staff is efficient and knowledgeable and friendly.
About Dr. Mark Grogan, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1306909379
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Medical Center, NY
- Saint Francis Care - Mount Sinai Campus
- Saint Francis Care - Mount Sinai Campus
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
