Overview of Dr. Mark Grossman, MD
Dr. Mark Grossman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman's Office Locations
UCLA Health Brentwood Internal Medicine & Pediatrics11980 San Vicente Blvd Ste 102, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 853-5336
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Grossman is 100% focused on his patient. He is orthodox, thorough,sensible and efficient in getting to the core of the problem.
About Dr. Mark Grossman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1457370736
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grossman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman speaks Japanese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.