Overview of Dr. Mark Grossnickle, MD

Dr. Mark Grossnickle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.



Dr. Grossnickle works at Uchealth Urology Clinic - Greeley in Greeley, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Bursitis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.