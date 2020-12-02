Dr. Mark Grove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Grove, MD
Dr. Mark Grove, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CCF - West Palm Beach525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (877) 463-2010
Cleveland Clinic Florida3250 Meridian Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5230
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The best in the world
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Hahnemann University
- Lebanon Valley College
- Vascular Surgery
