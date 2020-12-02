Overview of Dr. Mark Grove, MD

Dr. Mark Grove, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Grove works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.