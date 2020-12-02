See All General Surgeons in Weston, FL
Dr. Mark Grove, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (11)
Map Pin Small Weston, FL
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Grove, MD

Dr. Mark Grove, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Grove works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grove's Office Locations

  1
    CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    CCF - West Palm Beach
    525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
  3
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    3250 Meridian Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Carotid Artery Disease
Iliac Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Ischemic Colitis
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thyroid Nodule
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bowel Infarction
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Barrett's Esophagus
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Breast Cancer
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Claudication
Coarctation of the Aorta
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Leg Ulcer
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymphangioma
Lymphedema
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Artery Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures
Pleural Effusion
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Septic Embolism
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Ulcer of Foot
Vein Diseases
Venous Compression
Venous Sclerotherapy
Venous Thrombosis
Ventral Hernia
Vulvar Cancer
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Mark Grove, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225091283
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Lebanon Valley College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Grove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grove has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Grove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

