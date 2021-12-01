See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Akron, OH
Dr. Mark Grubb, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Grubb, MD

Dr. Mark Grubb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center, Salem Regional Medical Center and Union Hospital.

Dr. Grubb works at Northeast Ohio Spine Center in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grubb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Ohio Spine Center
    150 Springside Dr Ste 225B, Akron, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 865-6956

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital
  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
  • Aultman Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Pomerene Hospital
  • Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
  • Salem Regional Medical Center
  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Grubb, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134111768
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clin
    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Grubb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grubb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grubb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grubb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grubb works at Northeast Ohio Spine Center in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Grubb’s profile.

    Dr. Grubb has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grubb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Grubb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grubb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grubb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grubb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

