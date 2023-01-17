Overview

Dr. Mark Grudman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Grudman works at Amityville Heart Center in Amityville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.