Overview

Dr. Mark Gulinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Gulinson works at Arizona Digestive Health in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.