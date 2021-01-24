Dr. Mark Gurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gurley, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Gurley, MD
Dr. Mark Gurley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Gurley works at
Dr. Gurley's Office Locations
Farragut ENT and Allergy144 Concord Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 777-1727
Dowell Springs1450 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 777-1727
- 3 240 Medical Park Blvd Ste 1000, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 990-2494
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always no nonsense, easy to talk to, and most helpful in recommendations. Very efficient in treatment of medical conditions.
About Dr. Mark Gurley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurley has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.