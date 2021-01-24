Overview of Dr. Mark Gurley, MD

Dr. Mark Gurley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Gurley works at Farragut ENT and Allergy in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.