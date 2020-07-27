Dr. Mark Gustafson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gustafson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Gustafson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Gustafson, MD
Dr. Mark Gustafson, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA.
Dr. Gustafson works at
Dr. Gustafson's Office Locations
LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists1802 Braeburn Dr Ste 2C10, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 642-0597
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gustafson has been my doctor for over 15 years. I would not consider seeing anyone else. I trust him, respect him and his staff. Dr “Gus” is awesome. Thank you staff.
About Dr. Mark Gustafson, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1134108756
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|VCU Health|VCU Health
