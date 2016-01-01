Overview

Dr. Mark Gustafson, MD is a Dietary Management Specialist in Deer River, MN. They specialize in Dietary Management, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Gustafson works at Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic in Deer River, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN, International Falls, MN and Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.