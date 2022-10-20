Dr. Mark Haberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Haberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Haberman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Med School New Jersey|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Haberman works at
Escondido Office - Second Avenue Internal Medicine225 E 2nd Ave Ste 102 Bldg 2, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Dr. Haberman was my Dad's doctor before he passed and is my Mom's as well. My Mom has dementia and my Dad's physical health was declining rapidly. He was/is very attentive, caring, and always answers their questions. I really appreciate how he speaks directly to them and treats them with respect - so important.
- Baystate Med Center
- Baystate Med Center
- Robert Wood Johnson Med School New Jersey|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Haberman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haberman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haberman works at
Dr. Haberman speaks French and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haberman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.