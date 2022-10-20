Overview

Dr. Mark Haberman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Med School New Jersey|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Haberman works at Emad Bishay, MD in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.