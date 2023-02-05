See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Mark Hadfield, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (295)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Hadfield, MD

Dr. Mark Hadfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Dr. Hadfield works at OrthoVirginia - Chippenham in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hadfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Francis
    13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 379-2414
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • One Net
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 295 ratings
    Patient Ratings (295)
    5 Star
    (270)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 05, 2023
    Dr Hadfield knew immediately once seeing my X-ray of the problem was addressed immediately Very professionally and personally
    Hallponyrider — Feb 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Hadfield, MD
    About Dr. Mark Hadfield, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154396356
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • MCV VCU
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Hadfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hadfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hadfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hadfield works at OrthoVirginia - Chippenham in Midlothian, VA. View the full address on Dr. Hadfield’s profile.

    Dr. Hadfield has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    295 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

