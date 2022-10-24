Overview of Dr. Mark Hadley, MD

Dr. Mark Hadley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.