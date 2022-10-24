Dr. Mark Hadley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Hadley, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Hadley, MD
Dr. Mark Hadley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadley's Office Locations
- 1 1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-1439
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Hadley for a large protruding disc. I first was sent to PT, but suddenly one day the pain became unbearable. I followed up the next week with Dr. H, and he could tell I was in excruciating pain. He worked me in to his surgical schedule and basically saved my life. He did a CADF and I woke up in recovery no longer in pain. I cannot recommend him enough! I’m 3 months post-surgery now, and completely back to normal. Would never go to anyone for cervical issues other than Dr. H.
About Dr. Mark Hadley, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1194761403
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
