Dr. Mark Hagood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Hagood, MD
Dr. Mark Hagood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Hagood's Office Locations
Ear Nose Throat Head & Neck Surgery of Huntsville PC201 Whitesport Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 881-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit was today and naturally one has to fill out paperwork. Dr. Hagood and his staff are amazing and very professional. He took the time to explain everything he was doing during treatment making me completely at ease.
About Dr. Mark Hagood, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1477507408
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Birmingham-Southern College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagood works at
Dr. Hagood has seen patients for Dysphagia, Ear Ache and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.