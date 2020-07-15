Overview of Dr. Mark Hagy, MD

Dr. Mark Hagy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pierre, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Avera St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Hagy works at Avera Medical Group Pierre in Pierre, SD with other offices in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.