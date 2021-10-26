Overview of Dr. Mark Halikis, MD

Dr. Mark Halikis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Halikis works at Orthopaedic Specialty Institute Orange in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.